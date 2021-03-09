A 32 year old Panama City man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Gulf County on Sunday.
The accident happened just after 3 PM on Mace Martin Road.
The highway patrol said a 2007 Chevy Pickup truck was traveling southbound on Mace Martin Road when the driver of the pickup failed to maintain a single lane and lost control.
The pickup traveled onto the northbound shoulder and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Gulf County EMS.
