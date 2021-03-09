Franklin County Commissioners have taken a substantial step toward possible County Wide Mandatory Garbage Pickup.
Last week the board agreed to begin working with Nancy Davis who has over thirty years experience in recycling and solid waste management was instrumental in helping Leon and Wakulla Counties move to county-wide trash pickup.
Ms. David said she can help Franklin County reach an informed decision by looking at existing services, gathering information and data on litter and illegal dumping, and assessing the impacts of illegal solid waste services on commercial solid waste operations.
She would also help in the formation of a Citizens Advisory Committee and host a series of neighborhood meetings with the purpose of educating residents on the various options that may be available.
This is the most concrete step the county commission has taken toward adopting county-wide trash pickup.
The commission has discussed requiring garbage pickup county-wide for years in an effort to stop littering as well as people dumping household trash in county recycling bins.
Illegal dumping has become such a large problem that the county stopped most of its recycling program because people were dumping their household trash in county recycling bins.
Commission chairman Ricky Jones said he has been talking to commissioners from Wakulla County about county-wide trash pickup and was told that while some opposed the issue initially, they now think it was one of the best decisions Wakulla County ever made.
