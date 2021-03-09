Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Meetings and events in Gulf County from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

PUBLIC NOTICE
﻿Commissioner Farrell will hold a Town Hall Meeting to discuss issues in District 3.
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., ET
Beaches Fire Department
7912 Alabama Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456
It’s that time of year again! The PSJ Band of Gold will be “Egging” your houses again!

Have your home egged with candy filled eggs the night before Easter! Forms can be picked up at ATL Vaping on Hwy 98. You can text Andrea at 850-340-1571 if you need one emailed. Payment can be made by cash, check to PSJ Band Boosters or PayPal.

As always we thank you for your continued support for the Marching Band. All forms and payment must be turned in by 3:00PM on March 27, 2021.

Any other questions please feel free to text 850-340-1571.


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


