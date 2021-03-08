A 48 year old Crawfordville woman was critically injured in an All Terrain Vehicle accident on Saturday.
The Highway patrol said the woman was operating an ATV on Evalinda Street just before 6 o'clock on Saturday and lost control of the vehicle.
The driver was thrown from the ATV and suffered critical injuries.
She was transported by Wakulla County Fire/EMS to the Wakulla County High School, where she was transported to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by helicopter.
