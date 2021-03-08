Plenty of people came out to St. George Island on Saturday to take part in the St. George Island chili cookoff and raise money for the volunteer fire department.
The actual cook-off was not held this year because of COVID, but the fire department sold chili, funnel cakes and other delicacies at the public beach parking area.
There was also a chili crawl where people could visit about 30 locations around the island to buy chili and take part in other fun events.
The chili crawl raised over 10 thousand dollars which is more than the professional chili booths raised last year.
Donna Stevenson was the top fundraiser in the chili craw, raking in over 2 thousand dollars.
Rusty Davis took the best booth award and Captain Clint won the overall Chili Crawl champion title.
And the fire department still has its on-line auction going on.
That will continue through this Wednesday night at 10pm – you can check out all of the cool items and bid on facebook.
Just look for SGI chili cookoff on-line auction.
