FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Mork is a very sweet and gentle 1 yr old Beagle mix. He walks well on leash, loves people and other dogs. Hounds make wonderful family pets and at only 30 pounds, is a nice size for most households. If you are looking for a loving and gentle dog to add to your family, you'll want to consider adopting Mork!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
