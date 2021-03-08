Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty and Wakulla Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 8, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting multiple prescribed burns today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
In Liberty County, a 1,466-acre prescribed burn will occur south of Highway 379, west of State Route 65. In Wakulla County, a 2,466-acre prescribed burn will occur south of Smith Creek Road, north of Highway 22. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
These are just two of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 96,200 acres have been proactively treated in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burns are in burn units 101, 345 and 346. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
