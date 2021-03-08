St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Sadie was rescued from a puppy mill in 2020. She was in rough shape and didn't even know what stairs were! Her rescuer got her healthy and then turned Sadie over to us to find the perfect forever home! Sadie is a bit of a puller on the leash but she is working on it! She loves playing outside and treats!! Sadie would do well in a home with other dogs, children or even cats! Stop by the shelter to meet Sadie and all of her friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
