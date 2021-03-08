Monday, March 8, 2021

What Do Apalachicola, Branson Missouri and Salmon Idaho have in common?

They are all on Forbes Magazines top ten list of places to go to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic.


The magazine used the most currently available data as of February 20th from the CDC COVID Data Tracker and the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map to create the list.


Carson City, Nevada came in at number 1, Apalachicola was number 7 because of its relatively low number of total COVID cases, new cases and total deaths.


The article also pointed out that Apalach is a cool place to hang out with plenty of fresh seafood, eclectic boutiques, local eateries, art galleries and music venues tucked into brick, tin-roofed warehouses.


Apalachicola is a boater’s paradise with mile after mile of some of the most wild and remote beaches in Florida.





