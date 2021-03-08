What Do Apalachicola, Branson Missouri and Salmon Idaho have in common?
They are all on Forbes Magazines top ten list of places to go to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The magazine used the most currently available data as of February 20th from the CDC COVID Data Tracker and the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map to create the list.
Carson City, Nevada came in at number 1, Apalachicola was number 7 because of its relatively low number of total COVID cases, new cases and total deaths.
The article also pointed out that Apalach is a cool place to hang out with plenty of fresh seafood, eclectic boutiques, local eateries, art galleries and music venues tucked into brick, tin-roofed warehouses.
Apalachicola is a boater’s paradise with mile after mile of some of the most wild and remote beaches in Florida.
No comments:
Post a Comment