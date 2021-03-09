About 40 people came out Sunday to help clean up St. George Island after the chili cook-off and there was plenty to pick up.
The clean-up happens every year after the cook-off to make the beaches look better and to protect wildlife from trash.
The group managed to pick up 42 bags of trash, and while most of it was the type of trash you would expect like cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope, there were also some more interesting items too.
Because of COVID there was plenty of PPE including 26 masks, 5 pairs of gloves, and lots of hand wipes.
There were also pub crawl fliers, political signs, a box fan, a urine catheter, two deflated rafts, a vehicle's side mirror, and a trash patrol mascot.
