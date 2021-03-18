A house fire just off School Road in Eastpoint quickly spread to a neighboring business, destroying both buildings.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The fire happened at about 7 o'clock Thursday morning at a small, old wooden home.
The home was completely engulfed very quickly, but luckily the occupant was able to escape with her life though all of her belongings are destroyed.
The fire then spread to a small camper in the next to the house and to Palace Day Spa which was between the home and Ard's Service Station.
The Day Spa was also completely destroyed along with everything in it.
Eastpoint fire chief George Pruett said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Fire Departments from Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George Island responded to the blaze – it took nearly 4 hours to get the fire out.
Pruett said part of the problem was the tin roofs on both buildings which make it harder to reach thefire once the walls have collapsed.
