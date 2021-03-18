NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 18, 2021

Women in the seafood industry serve in many different roles, all vital in bringing U.S. seafood to your plate. In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting women who work with NOAA to ensure safe, sustainable seafood is available for all Americans. And if you're looking for even more inspiration, our friends at Seafood Nutrition Partnership also have profiles of seafood superstars, including NOAA Fisheries' own Danielle Blacklock, Director of the Office of Aquaculture.
Highlights
Building on more than 30 years of engagement, NOAA Fisheries will once again participate in Seafood Expo North America. It’s the largest seafood trade show in North America, and a critical opportunity to engage with industry on the stewardship practices and accountability measures required in the United States. On March 18, NOAA Fisheries will discuss key issues for building a more resilient U.S. seafood sector during a virtual session. Session participants include Acting Assistant Administrator Paul Doremus, and Alexa Cole, director of NOAA Fisheries' Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection. The session will be moderated by Fisheries' Director of Communications Kate Naughten. In addition to discussing rebuilding the U.S. seafood sector due to the impacts of COVID-19, session participants will discuss some of the policies and advancements needed for greater resilience, new opportunities for U.S. aquaculture in 2021, and federally led efforts to combat illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing.
NOAA recently launched an agency-wide effort to gather public input on section 216(c) of the Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. The Executive Order directs NOAA to collect recommendations on how to make fisheries—including aquaculture—and protected resources more resilient to climate change. This includes changes in management and conservation measures and improvements in science, monitoring, and cooperative research.
Aquariums, seafood farmers, and others working on innovative public education for marine aquaculture topics can now apply for support through a new funding opportunity. Applicants may apply for up to $15,000 to spend within a one-year project to increase aquaculture literacy.
Alaska
Each year more than 15,000 people visit the Kodiak Laboratory. One of the biggest attractions is a 3,500-gallon aquarium and touch tank. Join a virtual tour to meet some of the unique and fascinating animals that live in the giant ocean tank.
In 2004, Alaska Fisheries Science Center biologists began attaching light sensors to Bering Sea survey bottom trawls to evaluate the effects of light on fish catchability. Fifteen years later, researchers looked at this unique dataset in a new light to reveal much more about the dynamic Bering Sea ecosystem.
West Coast
Landowners, agencies, and others have made history with a landmark agreement in northern California’s Shasta Valley. The Shasta River Safe Harbor Agreement supports recovery of federally threatened coho salmon while also ensuring that a working landscape of farms and ranches will live on.
NOAA Fisheries is extending the deadline for members of the public to submit comments on the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for the threatened Beringia distinct population segment of the Pacific bearded seal subspecies. We have also extended the comment period for the revised proposed rule to designate critical habitat for the threatened Arctic subspecies of ringed seal. The extended public comment period ends on April 8, 2021.
Pacific Islands
NOAA’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program regularly writes about hooked seals in Hawaiʻi, but this time the stories aren’t about seals. Instead, they are about hooked and entangled seal biologists.
Upcoming Deadlines
April 26: NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office Announces Fisheries Research Funding Opportunity
