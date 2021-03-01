A Panacea man was injured Sunday following a single-engine plane crash at the airport in Panacea.
The aircraft lost power and landed short of the grass runway.
The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along with Wakulla County EMS personnel, and were able to remove the pilot from the wreckage.
The pilot was the only passenger in the plane.
The pilot was then transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Investigators from the FAA responded to the crash and will conduct the investigation into the cause of the crash.
