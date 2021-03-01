Liberty County Has been awarded 440 thousand dollars for communities in Northwest Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The money is part of more than 4.6 million through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rural Infrastructure Fund designed to bolster infrastructure and promote economic development.
Liberty County will receive just over 275 thousand dollars to finalize the civil site design for Sunshine Cypress, the first industrial park in Liberty County.
The park will offer a location with railroad access and support local efforts to provide economic diversification and recovery from timber industry losses.
Liberty County will receive an additional 165 thousand dollars to conduct a broadband feasibility study to identify areas of insufficient broadband infrastructure, list potential service providers, and determine needed improvements and associated costs.
