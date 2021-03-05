Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Leon and Liberty Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 5, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting multiple prescribed burns today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
In Leon County, a 1,988-acre prescribed burn will occur west of Springhill Road, west of Forest Road 358. In Liberty County, a 2,132-acre prescribed burn will occur west of State Route 65, south of Forest Road 129. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
These are just two of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 80,000 acres have been proactively treated in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burns are in burn units 108 and 226. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
