The St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual chili cook-off this weekend, though it will be a little different from most years.
There will still be the 5K Red Pepper run Saturday morning starting at 8 AM.
You can pre-register for the event by following the link at the SGI Chili Cookoff facebook page.
After that, the fire department will park its trucks and sell chili from the public beach parking lot starting around 10 AM – it is a drive through event.
There will also be an island-wide chili crawl.
You can pick up your map in the middle of the island after 10am or you can get it on their Facebook page the day of the event.
The Chili crawl lets you travel around the island and taste chili in multiple locations and then vote on your favorite chili and/or presentation.
Tasting and judging will be between 11-3pm and you can vote online.
And there is also the on-line auction which is going on right now.
There are over a hundred items to bid on ranging from beautiful one of a kind artwork and cool t-shirts to vacation rentals and fishing trips.
You can see all of the items and bid at their auction facebook page at SGI Chili Cookoff Online Auction.
The Chili Cookoff is a VERY BIG portion of the Fire Department's budget so please get out and take part in any way you can.
If you can't make it but still want to make a donation check out the chili cookoff facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-George-Island-Chili-Cookoff-2017882188310692
