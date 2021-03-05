Getting Out in Gulf County from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

SATURDAY, MARCH 13, 2021
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM ET
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 26th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Parade on Saturday, March 13, 2021 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans.
The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make the celebration and particularly the parade more special for our veterans than ever.
No comments:
Post a Comment