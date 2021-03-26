Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is prescribed burning today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
A 3,650-acre prescribed burn will occur in Liberty County northwest of Sumatra, east of Highway 379, and northwest of Forest Road 123. The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
This is just one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 125,000 acres have been proactively treated in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burn is in burn unit 71. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
