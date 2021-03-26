Friday, March 26, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Reminder: Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, TODAY-Friday, March 26th.

WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC FOR 50 & OLDER -- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health and Ascension Medical Group, is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St Joe, on Friday, March 26, from noon to 3 p.m. EST to local residents who are in the following priority groups:
● Florida residents 50 and older
● Long-term care facility residents and staff
● Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
● K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
● Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
● Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
● 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For a list of CDC high-risk conditions, visit the CDC website at:
 

If you are in a high-risk category, please provide a clinician’s note or prescription when you come to get a vaccine shot. If you have any questions, call 850-229-5603.
With more vaccine becoming available across the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order on March 19 expanding eligibility to persons 50 and older.
Receptions and more Information


﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The Mill Mercantile & Social is a one of a kind social experience that offers groceries, local goods, and spirits along with freshly made coffee and handcrafted cocktails.
Located in the heart of WindMark Beach.
You're invited!

Please join us for Food, Drinks and Live Music to celebrate Gulf County's newest business located in the heart of the WindMark community.

Festivities begin at 2pm with Hunter Wall performing. The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony around 4 pm followed by LIVE music by the Curry's!
Saltair Farmers' Market
Saturday - April 3

City Commons
Downtown Port St Joe, FL
9am-1pm EST.
It’s that time of year again! The PSJ Band of Gold will be “Egging” your houses again!

Have your home egged with candy filled eggs the night before Easter! Forms can be picked up at ATL Vaping on Hwy 98. You can text Andrea at 850-340-1571 if you need one emailed. Payment can be made by cash, check to PSJ Band Boosters or PayPal.

As always we thank you for your continued support for the Marching Band. All forms and payment must be turned in by 3:00PM on March 27, 2021.

Any other questions please feel free to text 850-340-1571.
Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf
Volunteer Guild
P.O. Box 471
Port St. Joe, FL 32457
 
March 23, 2021
The Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf Volunteer Guild will be hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, our biggest fundraiser (and our only fundraiser this year due to Covid 19). We are asking you to join us to continue this tradition. The tournament is hosted with the goal of generating revenue so that the Guild can sponsor projects within the hospital and in the community throughout the year.

This year’s outing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club.

We invite you sign up as a Hole Sponsor (your business’s name on a sign) for the tournament in support of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf and our Volunteer Guild as the entire community benefits from the funds we raise. The cost for a sign this year is $100.

Our other sponsorship option is a donation for our Silent Auction, which could be a gift certificate and/or merchandise.

We look forward to your support of the Guild, and most importantly, those projects in need of our support for this special community we live in.

With sincere appreciation,
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Volunteer Guild
Golf Tournament Committee
Live Music
Call or Click on the member's link for more information, including set times.
117 Sailors Cove
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
850-229-FINE (3463)

LIVE Music begins at 8:00 ET
Friday and Saturday Night
411 Cape San Blas Rd.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Music is from 7-10 EST each night

  • 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
  • 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
  • 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
  • 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵

Please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at director@gulfchamber.org 850-227-1223 if you are interested in becoming a vendor at the event.
Vendor Form
Brunch
51 Good Morning St
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Saturday and Sunday Brunch

OPEN
11 am eastern time

LIVE MUSIC
and
FOOD and DRINK SPECIALS
﻿
Sand Dollar Cafe
(850) 227-4865
Sunday morning belly love.
The Forgotten Coast's Best Breakfast from 7-10:45a ET.

﻿


﻿Shaggy Bay Supper Club
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
700 Country Club Rd
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Sunday Brunch
Begins at 11am
Discover a thoughtfully created menu featuring the freshest ingredients sourced by local farmers. We offer a full-service restaurant in the clubhouse.
Weekend dinner service Friday and Saturday Night - 5:30-8:30 pm ET.
Sunday Brunch begins at 11am ET
This Is Garden Food
210 Williams Ave
Port St Joe,



at

