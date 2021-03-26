Getting Out in Gulf County

Reminder: Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, TODAY-Friday, March 26th.
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC FOR 50 & OLDER -- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health and Ascension Medical Group, is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St Joe, on Friday, March 26, from noon to 3 p.m. EST to local residents who are in the following priority groups:
● Florida residents 50 and older
● Long-term care facility residents and staff
● Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
● K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
● Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
● Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
● 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For a list of CDC high-risk conditions, visit the CDC website at:
If you are in a high-risk category, please provide a clinician’s note or prescription when you come to get a vaccine shot. If you have any questions, call 850-229-5603.
With more vaccine becoming available across the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order on March 19 expanding eligibility to persons 50 and older.
