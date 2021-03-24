Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf along with the Florida Department of Health is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Port St Joe this Friday.
The vaccinations will be available for Florida residents 50 and older, Long-term care facility residents and staff and Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
It will also include K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older, Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
People 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus will also be accepted as long as they have a doctor's note.
The Walk-in vaccination event will be held this Friday, March 26th, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Centennial Building at 300 Allen Memorial Way.
