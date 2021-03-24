The new office at the road camp on Highway 65 should be ready to use in the next few weeks.
Construction of the 2280 square foot building began last fall.
It will provide office space for the road department as well as mosquito control.
The new building will replace an 80 year old building the road camp was using as an office as well as a small building that was being used by Mosquito control.
Road camp supervisor Howard Nabors said they are putting in cabinets and pouring the sidewalk and the building should be ready for use in the next few weeks.
The project is being funded through the road department budget, which gets much of its money through the state gas tax.
The county will hold a opening ceremony once construction is complete.
No comments:
Post a Comment