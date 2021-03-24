NOAA Seeking Input to Make Fisheries and Aquaculture More Resilient to Climate Change

NOAA is collecting information in response to Section 216(c) of the Executive Order on tackling the climate crisis.
NOAA is seeking public input in response to an Executive Order issued on January 27, 2021, titled Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Section 216(c) of the Executive Order directs NOAA to collect recommendations on how to make fisheries—including aquaculture—and protected resources more resilient to climate change, including changes in management and conservation measures, and improvements in science, monitoring, and cooperative research. NOAA requests written input on 216(c) from interested parties on how best to achieve the objectives of the Executive Order. Interested persons are invited to submit comments by email by April 2, 2021 to OceanResources.Climate@noaa.gov. We are also hosting three national stakeholder calls—two are open to all stakeholders and one is specifically for state and tribal governments.
March 23, 2021: Conference call open to all stakeholders nationally
Time: 12:00 to 2:00p.m. EST
Dial in: (888) 769-8793 (toll-free); or (212) 547-0306
Passcode: 4379815#
Time limit: 3 minutes per person; additional rounds as time allows.
This call will be recorded.
March 25, 2021: Conference call open to all state and tribal governments
Time: 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. EST
Dial in: (877) 716-4288 (toll-free); or (312) 470-7386
Passcode: 6268962#
This call will be recorded.
April 1, 2021: Conference call open to all stakeholders nationally
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST
Dial in: (800) 857-9693 (toll-free); or (630) 395-0354
Passcode: 5473603#
Time limit: 3 minutes per person; additional rounds as time allows.
This call will be recorded.
No comments:
Post a Comment