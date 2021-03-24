Wakulla County will be conducting Smoke Testing beginning March 29, 2021 for the purpose of locating breaks and defects that may exist in the County Sewer System. The Smoke Testing will be performed by Dewberry in the following areas: Panacea Area Sewer, Sopchoppy, Gardens of Saralan, Hudson Heights, Camelot, and Old Courthouse Square.
The smoke is white to gray in color, is a non-toxic, non-staining substance not harmful to you, your pets, or your plants, and creates no fire hazard.
Door hangers will be placed on homes/businesses within 3-5 days prior to the testing in your area. It is advised for the home/business owner to pour at least one gallon of water into each floor drain prior to the testing. If smoke enters your home/business, there is good reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases may also be entering your home/business. You should evacuate immediately and notify Wakulla County Public Works at (850) 926-7616. Most importantly, if there is any individual in your home/business who has respiratory problems and is immobile, please notify us at (850) 926-7616 prior to testing.
