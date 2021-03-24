FEMA has approved three projects totaling more than $7 million for the state of Florida to reimburse the city of Callaway and Gulf County for eligible costs of emergency work and permanent repairs following Hurricane Michael.
Callaway is receiving more than $5.7 million for two projects including reimbursment for debris removal operations and for permanent repairs to the six parks, a cemetery and citywide retention pond fencing.
Gulf County is receiving about 1.3 million dollars for the cost of preparing for and responding to the storm, including removal of downed trees, evacuation support and shelter operations.
The grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program.
