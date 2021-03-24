The Franklin County School on Monday held a grand opening ceremony for the school's new 4,300 square foot welding lab.
The welding program is part of a move to greatly expand vocational training in the county's high school.
That includes the construction of the new Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center which will offer welding classes first and then other courses in health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing once all phases of the project are completed.
The new facility will allow more students to participate in the program.
It will also allow the creation of a night program for adults seeking certification, and on-site certification testing which would stop the need to travel for testing.
Funding for the program came through Triumph Gulf Coast which was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute funding to eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
