The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a fire last Thursday in Eastpoint was intentionally set and the sheriff's department is now looking for information that helps lead to an arrest.
The house fire happened on March the 18th just after 7 in the morning.
It began in a small, old wooden home just off School Road in Eastpoint and quickly spread to a neighboring business, destroying both buildings.
Luckily no one was injured in the blaze.
The home was completely engulfed very quickly, but luckily the occupant was able to escape with her life though all of her belongings are destroyed.
The fire then spread to Palace Day Spa, a business between the home and Ard's Service Station.
The Day Spa was also completely destroyed along with everything in it.
Fire Departments from Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George Island responded to the blaze – it took nearly 4 hours to get the fire out.
Sheriff AJ Smith said anyone with information about the fire should report it, whether you have direct information or maybe if you have just heard people talking,.
If you have any information that may help contact Brad Segree at 323-2280.
