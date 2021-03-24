FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Aliza is a very sweet and social 18 month old mostly Lab mix. She came from a difficult background but her happy and gentle demeanor doesn't reflect her rough start. She walks well on leash and gets along well with other dogs. She might be just the right fit for you and your family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
