Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
James Taunton Construction, LLC primarily operates in the Single-family Housing Construction business, specializing in custom home design builds for Gulf County and surrounding areas .
Contact 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗮𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 at (850) 348-3376 or via email jamestaunton5@yahoo.com.

#jamestauntonconstruction #homebuilders #customhomes
With a legacy of more than 60 years of excellence, Dewberry Engineers are a nationwide firm of planning, design, and construction professionals .
They create responsible and innovative solutions for those who own, operate, and maintain natural and built environments. At 𝗗𝗲𝘄𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀 they value lasting relationships, achieving their clients’ visions, and celebrating in their client's success.
Visit their Port St. Joe office located at 324 Marina Drive, contact them at (850) 227-7200, or visit them online at https://ecs.page.link/zjJxn.
#dewberryengineers
Enjoy a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept at Krazyfish Grille, where they use locally sourced ingredients and make their signature items fresh daily !
When visiting 𝗞𝗿𝗮𝘇𝘆𝗳𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 leave your worries at the door, eat some great food, have a cool drink... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!!
Krazyfish Grille is located at 113 Monument Avenue, in Port St. Joe. Contact them at (850) 229-7878 or visit them online at krazyfishgrille .com.
#krazyfishgrille #eatlocal
𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 is a family owned and operated small business offering Roll Off Containers for rent in Port St. Joe Florida and the surrounding area .
They can offer you the personal service that the big companies can't provide. Your business is very important to them! #supportlocalbusinesses #captainscontainers #rolloffcontainers

Our community hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart- Gulf, is celebrating its 11th Anniversary this month. Let us let 2021 be a year of celebration! 
For the second year in a row, ASH-G has been awarded a 5 Star rating. They are the only hospital in the region to receive this honor, and one of only eleven in Florida. Nationwide, only 9% of 4,586 hospitals achieved this distinction. We are so fortunate to have such an outstanding hospital in our community!

Thanks to our members’ support, the Ascension Sacred Heart Volunteer Guild has been able to raise funds to enhance the quality of health care our community receives. Since the Guild’s inception we have:

·        Awarded $50,000 in Grants to the hospital for the purchase of equipment and supplies, and to help staff receive advanced education certificates.

·        Replaced the first patient care golf cart we purchased with a newer, larger one.

·        Through the Cricket Fund, we have provided hundreds of mammograms to the uninsured, free of charge.

·        Donated $20,000 toward the build-out of a second operating room by matching a generous grant of $10,000 from the Tapper Foundation.

Indeed, much to celebrate- Visit our website at www.gulfguild.com and check us out!!
2021 Chamber Events
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
June – July – August
 
Scallop Festival
September 4,5, 2021
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Gulf County high schools will host the FHSAA Boys Weightlifting State Championships in April.

Wewahitchka High School, in conjunction with Port St. Joe High School will host Classifications 1A & 2A at Port St. Joe High School.

Class 1A will compete on Friday, April 23rd and Class 2A will compete on Saturday, April 24th.

We encourage the business community to stock up and set your schedules to show the State of Florida that Gulf County is OPEN for business and we are ready to host more FHSAA events!

What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Gulf County
gulf.floridahealth.gov

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment