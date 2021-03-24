Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

For the second year in a row, ASH-G has been awarded a 5 Star rating. They are the only hospital in the region to receive this honor, and one of only eleven in Florida. Nationwide, only 9% of 4,586 hospitals achieved this distinction. We are so fortunate to have such an outstanding hospital in our community!
Thanks to our members’ support, the Ascension Sacred Heart Volunteer Guild has been able to raise funds to enhance the quality of health care our community receives. Since the Guild’s inception we have:
· Awarded $50,000 in Grants to the hospital for the purchase of equipment and supplies, and to help staff receive advanced education certificates.
· Replaced the first patient care golf cart we purchased with a newer, larger one.
· Through the Cricket Fund, we have provided hundreds of mammograms to the uninsured, free of charge.
· Donated $20,000 toward the build-out of a second operating room by matching a generous grant of $10,000 from the Tapper Foundation.
