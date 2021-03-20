Saturday, March 20, 2021

Ascension Sacred Heart offers walk-in vaccine clinic to those age 50 and older next week



Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health and Ascension Medical Group, is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St Joe, on Friday, March 26, from noon to 3 p.m. EST to local residents who are in the following priority groups: 

● Florida residents 50 and older 

● Long-term care facility residents and staff 

● Health care personnel with direct patient contact; 

● K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older; 

● Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and 

● Firefighters 50 years of age and older. 

● 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For a list of CDC high-risk conditions, visit the CDC website at:

 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html  

If you are in a high-risk category, please provide a clinician’s note or prescription when you come to get a vaccine shot. If you have any questions, please call 850-229-5603.

With more vaccine becoming available across the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order on March 19 expanding eligibility to persons 50 and older.  





