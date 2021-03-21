The Eastpoint Fire Department held its annual Rib Cookoff this weekend and though it was an abbreviated event because of COVID, it still brought out plenty of great BBQ chefs to compete.
This was the 20th year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
Because of COVID, the fire department pre-sold Boston butts, half chickens and racks of ribs so people could drive through the park and pick up their food to take home.
A dozen BBQ teams took part in the cook-off itself which was held on-site.
The winners this year were the Bayside Porkers out of Georgia.
2nd place also went to a Georgia Team called the Serial Grillers and third place went to “Brag n Bones” led by Richard Wade of Eastpoint.
Honorable mention and the best rig award went to 10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon from Eastpoint.
Preliminary figures say the event raised about 12 thousand dollars – the fire department is discussing holding a second event later in the year to feature an auction and other events.
No comments:
Post a Comment