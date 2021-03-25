Beaches in Franklin County are becoming more accessible to everyone.
The county recently installed a mobi-mat at Carrabelle Beach – it was funded by the Franklin County parks and Recreation.
Mobi-mat is an Outdoor Portable Access Surface that allows people with mobility issues to access the beach and other outdoor sites that otherwise might be difficult to reach.
Its the fourth mobi-mat to be installed in the county.
Other locations include the St. George Island public beach, the state park on St. George Island and Bald Point State Park at Alligator Point.
The mat at the public beach is about 300 feet long and joins the sidewalk south of the basketball court to the edge of the dune line at the public beach.
The mat at the St. George Island State Park is just one way they make the beaches more accessible.
The St. George Island State Park is also equipped with three non-motorized beach wheelchairs, two electric beach wheelchairs, a recumbent floating wheelchair and mobility mats allowing unobstructed
beach, bay and campground access within the park.
The Bald Point State Park offers Mobi-Mat access to two Apalachee Bay beaches in the park; sunrise
beach and North End beach.
Other accessible amenities at Bald Point include one beach wheelchair, accessible picnic pavilions, multi-use trails and outdoor showers.
There are plans for four more mobi mats to be installed over the next year or so – the locations are still being decided.
