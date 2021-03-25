Thursday, March 25, 2021

News from the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art

CELEBRATING HISTORY, CULTURE, ART & COMMUNITY!

Your contribution makes great things happen at HCA... all year round! Click here to make your donation.
Happy Spring from HCA!!
Here's a look at what we have coming up in April! And as always, thank you for supporting the arts!
Theresa Grillo Laird Exhibit and Workshop
Theresa Grillo Laird Exhibit "Southern Trail" April 3-30
Theresa Grillo Laird, Southern Trails is an exhibition of plein air and studio paintings exploring the diverse environment and singular beauty of Gulf Islands National Seashore and the coastal panhandle of Florida.

Theresa Grillo Laird Workshop:
FROM INSPIRATION TO FINISH

This 3 day workshop is perfect for all level of painters seeking clarity and focus to create stronger paintings!

Price: $325.00

Workshop Dates: 4/16/2021 - 4/18/2021
Address:
86 Water Street
Apalachicola, Florida 32320
Country: United States

Identifying, developing and refining your idea for landscape painting to bring a painting from concept to completion

Have you ever found yourself endlessly pushing paint around, trying in vain to recapture the idea that initially excited you? So have I, and I can show you a way out of that frustrating dilemma. In this workshop you will

-learn how to discover and define your concept

- develop a dependable step by step process to help refine and strengthen your idea

-gain the confidence of knowing your way forward at every point
 

Email info@apalachicolahca.com to register
For more information visit:
https://www.apalachicolahca.com/events-exhibits/upcoming/

 
Click here for more information
Apalachicola Winter Wonderland 2021
Winter Wonderland 2021 will give our community an opportunity to celebrate the Holidays in a big way after a challenging couple of years, while giving the HCA the financial boost it desperately needs. We’ll dress up the beautiful History, Culture and Arts Center in grand holiday splendor, and then use it as a backdrop for lots of fun holiday events for kids and adults.  The premier event of the season will be the Winter Wonderland Ball, a gala dinner-dance, a major source of funding to keep the HCA alive and strong.   
Here’s how you can help-- Decorations, inside and outside our beautiful historic building are needed. The goal is fun stuff for kids and adults, Christmas village houses and gizmos, lots of greens, ornaments lights and moving parts.  
If you have any old decorations you would like to donate, please bring them to HCA from 12-4, Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning now! We are starting early and appreciate any help with this!! 
Here's a look at more upcoming spring exhibits!!
Paperhand Puppet  Exhibit
Coming in April

Paperhand uses diverse styles of puppetry and artistic expression to create works that inspire and promote social change, connecting audience and puppets in a deeply rewarding  experience. They tell stories, beat drums, sew cloth, get sweaty, push boundaries and carry heavy things to help make the world a better place. 

Following performances for local students through the Project Impact program,  the puppets will be on display at HCA for the public to see and learn more about Paperhand's mission.  Their parades, pageants, and award-winning performances are an inspiration, a call to action, and a celebration for all ages to enjoy!
QUANTA: An Exhibit by Dave Levick
May 1-29

This exhibit studies the patterns of organic energy (light) and crystalline shapes defined by wave and field boundaries of the naturally occurring fractions of the cube & sphere. 

A special presentation and field trips for students are being planned. More details to come. 



The Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art is located in an iconic 19th century brick building that faces Riverfront Park.  Come visit us Monday - Saturday from 11a.m. - 4 p.m. 
We look forward to greeting you!  

Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art (HCA)
86 Water Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
850-653-1458

Stay tuned for updates on HCA projects and programs as we navigate the new year. Most exhibits will include virtual ways to participate, and be available on our Facebook page and at www.apalachicolahca.com

The Mission of the City of Apalachicola's National Historic District's Center for History, Culture and Art, housed in one of the two remaining renovated 1836 Cotton Exchange buildings located on the waterfront, is to teach that the arts continue to define civilization.  Led by its board and its Director, the Center also creates an economic impact for the region, while messaging to its community of all ages, as well as to tourists, that visual, spoken and written arts, as well as musical art create unique individual and communal experiences which offer solace to the soul of mankind.

HCA operates under the auspices of the City of Apalachicola but relies entirely for its funding upon donations, grants, fundraising events and the generous support of our members. 
All donations are tax-deductible.
Thank you for your continued support!!!
Donate Here
Twitter
Facebook
Website
Copyright © *2021* *Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art*, All rights reserved.


Our mailing address is:
info@apalachicolahca.com


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment