News from the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art

Theresa Grillo Laird Workshop:
FROM INSPIRATION TO FINISH
This 3 day workshop is perfect for all level of painters seeking clarity and focus to create stronger paintings!
Price: $325.00
Workshop Dates: 4/16/2021 - 4/18/2021
Address:
86 Water Street
Apalachicola, Florida 32320
Country: United States
Identifying, developing and refining your idea for landscape painting to bring a painting from concept to completion
Have you ever found yourself endlessly pushing paint around, trying in vain to recapture the idea that initially excited you? So have I, and I can show you a way out of that frustrating dilemma. In this workshop you will
-learn how to discover and define your concept
- develop a dependable step by step process to help refine and strengthen your idea
-gain the confidence of knowing your way forward at every point
Email info@apalachicolahca.com to register
For more information visit:
https://www.apalachicolahca.com/events-exhibits/upcoming/
