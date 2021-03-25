Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Tonight - Business After Hours
What is Cooking at Oyster Boss? Come and find out! Please join us for a fun time, networking with great people and a Low Country Boil at Oyster Boss! WHEN: 5:30PM, Thursday, March 25 WHERE:2350 Sopchoppy Hwy
RSVP's are closed for this event
Welcome New Members:
Shena Lefeavers - Positive Behavior Supports Corp. 1909 Hillbrooke Trail, Suite 3 (855) 832.6727 x 2103 www.teampbs.com
Antonio Moran - T- Mobile 10 Preston Circle Unit A, Crawfordville (305) 338.3658 www.T-Mobile.com
March Networking Luncheon catered by Chicken Salad Chick
Many thanks to Dr. Pienta and Sherry Balchuck for preparing the room for us and welcoming our luncheon crowd of 60 to UF/IFAS Extension Office! We enjoyed Chicken Salad Chick's freshly prepared delicious chicken salad in 4 different flavors, pasta and broccoli salad and cookies. Chicken Salad Chick has two locations in Tallahassee, on Market Street and Apalachee Parkway. In case you don’t know, you can get chicken salad by the pound delivered to Crawfordville! Our new members for March were announced as Grace Embraced Ministry, LLC., Dez ja Brew Coffee, Theater with a Mission, PhantaSea Day Spa, Positive Behavior Supports Corp., T-Mobile, Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital, and Panacea Chocolate. Shena Lefeavers with Positive Behavior Supports Corp introduced her co-worker Danielle Hunter and Regional Coordinator the Capital Area, Amy Wilson. PBS help children with autism in school or home. More to find out at www.teampbs.com. More here
Ribbon Cuttings
Derek Allen Lawn Service & Pressure Washing
Derek is a local licensed and insured lawn service and pressure washing business, having started out in lawn service in 2011. Derek offers mowing service, trimming, pruning, and flower bed work around your house or business, and takes care of debris clean - up, and will stack on right of way or haul it off for you. They also install irrigation systems and water lines, and repair damaged lines. This is also the perfect time of year to have Derek give you a quote on pressure washing your house or business exterior, driveway, garage floor, concrete or tile patio, entrance stairs and walkways, pool deck, shed or fencing. To get a free quote or schedule an appointment for service call 850.519.5179.
Theater with a Mission
Theater with a Mission (TWAM) creates performances that bring you face to face with fascinating figures from Florida’s past, so we can gain a deeper appreciation of our ancestry, a better understanding of the problems and opportunities we face today, and a clearer vision of where we want to go in the future.
TWAM is delighted to be joining the Wakulla Chamber during the 200th anniversary of Florida becoming US Territory. Wakulla County has played a big part in TWAM’s career. In 2013, to commemorate 500 years of contact between Florida and Spain, TWAM translated the first play to put Florida history onstage – Lope de Vega’s Nuevo mundo (1599) – and toured it as Lope’s (small) New World. The very first performance in the tour took place in the Old Wakulla Courthouse, sponsored by Herb Donaldson from Palaver Tree Theatre and Madeleine Carr from the Wakulla Historical Society.
In 2016, TWAM started developing Loco for Love. The project started as a wrestling match between Shakespeare and Cervantes, then grew into a full-fledged festival that features hands-on encounters with dueling, dancing, dining, and drama. Again, Wakulla County played a pivotal role, as Wakulla School Board member Verna Brock showcased performances of funny plays, Wakulla resident Crystl Palacio led salsa dance workshops, and TWAM marched through downtown Crawfordville in Valentine’s and St. Patrick’s Day parades.
This year, the Loco for Love Festival is going completely virtual but staying intensely up close and personal. In the course of one glorious day – Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. – you can learn how to build puppets and tell your own story about Florida, hear Native American storyteller Misty Penton share secrets from Florida’s Indian past, try out dance steps from George Washington’s Birthday Ball, mix up a beverage that people enjoyed in Spanish Florida, propose a toast to Florida Territory, sing along with a song that sailors used 200 years ago to haul boats up Florida rivers, dress up and join the Milestones in Florida History Parade, and be an eyewitness as TWAM presents the world premiere of Florida for Sale, where people from the 1820s tell you in their own words what they think of Florida becoming part of the United States.
Most performances in the schedule last 15 minutes, and all of them are being recorded, so you sample several delights live on Saturday, then return to do more sampling via recordings. Tickets are free. Get yours by clicking on the registration link at www.theaterwithamission.com.
Shop and Stroll Event
FREE Webinar - Register Today
Risk-Taking and Leadership (Virtual Webinar) Hosted by: The Performance Innovation Institute @ TCC March 30, 2021 @ 11:00a.m. EST
The Performance Innovation Institute @ TCC is offering another webinar on March 30th at 11:00am. I know many of you attended last month’s “Servant Leadership” webinar and the feedback was amazing. The title for March is “Risk-Taking and Leadership: How One Small Step Can Lead You into the Path of Innovation and Finding Greater Purpose”.
Many leaders have a clear vision for their lives. They are willing to go through tough waters to achieve their vision. However, they know that the greater the vision, the greater the focus needed, the greater the risks taken, and hopefully, the greater the reward. In nearly every major industry and field, successful leaders are the ones who can easily identify a risky decision, take measured steps to move forward, and develop the fundamental relationships that help guide the process. This session is purposed to encourage you to begin laying a framework for your goals through an intrapreneurial framework and develop meaningful strategies that open doors of opportunity for you, your business, and your future.
Join Dr. Angela Long, a nationally recognized speaker, researcher, and author, as she presents this engaging webinar. REGISTER HERE!
Recruitment Event for FL Department of Corrections The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at our Wakulla Career Center in Crawfordville. Appointment Only! Call 850-617-4592 or 850-617-4585
Internal Information:FL Department of Corrections Positions: Correctional Officers-Wakulla (12 positions) Pay Rate: $15.00-$17.00/hour PLUSAll Academy Tuition Costs WAIVED! Positions located at Wakulla Correction Institution
Healthcare 2021 A virtual Workforce Development Summit
Panacea Waterfronts will be hosting an open air market in the Panacea plaza the first Saturday of each month, 9:30am - 2:30pm, featuring a variety of local arts & crafts vendors as well as food items, baked goods and other offerings.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor at these monthly events please contact Kathie Brown at 850.570.3908.
Hops & Half Shells Registration now open
LEAD - LEADERS EVOLVE AND DEVELOP
Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment