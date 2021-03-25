Friends of the Wakulla Library March Update

Dear Friends:
Have you been in the library lately…there are lots of good things going on in there. Last months’ Kindle Fire/monthly drawing was won by Elaine. Congratulations!!! This month the drawing was generously donated by Porter Island Restaurant, two $20.00 gift certificates and a $10.00 bill for the tip. THANK YOU!!! Porter Island for supporting the Friends of the Library and the children of Wakulla County. Our drawing will be held the last working day of this month if we have realized $80.00 worth of ticket sales. All you have to do is go to the circulation desk and ask for tickets. As always, 6 tickets for $5. or $1. each.
Our next drawing is in the works but I do know that it contains a $19.99 gift certificate from Mack’s meats
and a free one month membership to Body Tek!
The Friends support all the Children’s programs at the library. We have not been able to have our fundraisers this year as in the past years. So we are going to have a Rummage Sale. It will be held May 8th from 9 to 1 in the large meeting room at the library.
Masks and social distancing will be practiced. We are inviting everyone to attend. If you have items that you would like to donate to this fundraiser, please call the library and ask for Kay or Terri, 926 7415. We can get with you to collect the items. Please pass this info on to your friends! We look forward to a LOT of fun!!!
Books are constantly being circulated in the Book Sale Room. Check it out. Donations can be dropped off in the front of the library in the black bin just in the entry. THANKS!!! To those who have donated. We count on you.
We are having our general meetings in the Library on the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend or you can call the library to get the Zoom log-in information and attend that way. Our group is growing and we appreciate everyone’s help.
Surprise bags of goodies will be passed out to the children who check out books, the week before Easter.
If you have any suggestions, ideas or just want to discuss what we are involved in at the moment, please call the library and I will be more than happy to get back with you. Your opinion could just be what we needed to hear to help our support at the library.
Please stay safe and have a GREAT day!
Kay
