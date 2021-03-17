Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Carrabelle P&Z Board Regular Meeting; TOMORROW; March 18, 2021; 2:00 p.m.

Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board

Regular Meeting

Thursday, March 18, 2021

2:00 p.m.

Carrabelle City Hall Chambers

1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, FL

 

The public is invited to attend.

Agenda attached.

For Information: 850-697-3618

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is a separate Board from the Carrabelle City Commission. 

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board takes up zoning matters existing only within the Carrabelle City Limits.

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is an advisory board made up of 7 all-volunteer members, appointed by the Carrabelle City Commission.







