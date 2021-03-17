Carrabelle P&Z Board Regular Meeting; TOMORROW; March 18, 2021; 2:00 p.m.

Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board
Regular Meeting
Thursday, March 18, 2021
2:00 p.m.
Carrabelle City Hall Chambers
1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, FL
The public is invited to attend.
The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is a separate Board from the Carrabelle City Commission.
The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board takes up zoning matters existing only within the Carrabelle City Limits.
The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is an advisory board made up of 7 all-volunteer members, appointed by the Carrabelle City Commission.
