The Franklin County Emergency Management Office has rescheduled its planned COVID care bags distribution in Eastpoint because of potentially severe weather.
The distribution was scheduled for tomorrow, but has now been moved to next Tuesday, March the 23rd.
They will still be at the Eastpoint NAPA location on Highway 98 from nine till noon.
The event will be drive thru or walk up depending on the weather.
The COVID care bags were purchased with CARES funding by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.
The bags include:
A reusable forehead thermometer
refillable hand sanitizer
refillable sanitizing wipes
quick release mask strap
ear saver face mask holder
multi-tool with a stylus
No comments:
Post a Comment