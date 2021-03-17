The High Schools in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka have been selected to host this year's Class 1A & 2A weightlifting state championships next month.
The events will be held on Friday, April 23rd and Saturday, April 24th and are expected to bring more than 400 student athletes along with family, coaches and officials to Gulf County.
There is already a demand for 200 hotel rooms and rental units.
Gulf County school superintendent Jim Norton said Wewahitchka High School Athletic Director Bobby Johns, who has 25 years of experience helping put on this competition in other areas of the state, was instrumental in making this happen for Gulf County.
Coach Johns along with Port St. Joe High School Athletic Director Tanner Jones will co-chair the event.
No comments:
Post a Comment