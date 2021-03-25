Coastal Camping Getaway, beach safety tips and lighthouse climbs this month

TDC Produces Safety Video and Signage
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) launched a multi-media beach safety campaign recently that incorporates video, web, a mobile app and signage to outline important regulations relating to beach safety, turtle nesting protection measures and accessibility information.The campaign, which is positive and informative, features a unique two-minute video that includes all five of the county commissioners and several constitutional officers welcoming visitors. Tourism officials say it is meant as a welcoming message for visitors who may not know some of the beach safety regulations.
In addition to the video, app and expanded web content, the TDC recently created a new informational beach safety sign to replace a hodge-podge of individual unsightly signs located at beach access points. The new signage includes information on the sea turtle nesting season, handicap access information, pet leash requirements and beach flag location. The signs will be placed at more than 20 public beach access points throughout the county. Access the beach safety information at floridasforgottencoast.com/beachsafety/
Historic Cemetery Preservation Talk April 17
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society will host Margo Stringfield from the University of West Florida on April 17 to discuss Historic Cemetery Preservation. The talk, to be presented at Apalachicola's Carriage House from 4-5 pm, will focus on Chestnut Cemetery in Apalachicola. Margo Stringfield has worked extensively on historic cemetery preservation in Pensacola. Details here.
April Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its April events on Saturday April 10 and 24 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, April 3 and again on April 17 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its April outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The March market dates are April 3 and 17. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs April 26 & 27
Both historic lighthouses in the county are again offering full moon climbs this month. Back after a several month hiatus, the April Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will resume on Monday, April 26. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 7 pm and run until 9 pm. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. COVID-19 protocols require each climber to wear a mask. One group at a time will climb the tower and will exit the tower before the next group is granted access. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Tuesday, April 27, from 7 pm -10 pm in Carrabelle. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky. Guests can also enjoy the fire pit (weather permitting). The museum and gift shop will be open for browsing and shopping. COVID protocols limit one party at a time to climb the tower, and each party will exit before the next one climbs. A limited number of climbers are allowed in each party and there will be a time limit for viewing from the top. Details.
Take a Tour!
Now that Spring is here and visitors are again coming to town, there are several walking and driving tour brochures available to help you find area points of
HISTORIC DISTRICT TOUR Take a self-guided tour of Apalachicola’s historic district and learn about more than 35 private homes and public sites.
APALACHICOLA HISTORIC SQUARES BROCHURE This self guided tour features the History behind each of the City's six historic squares. Apalachicola’s layout, with its central square and grid of streets and blocks, harken back to Spain’s 16th century “Laws of the Indies, and were the guideline used to lay out a variety of cities, including Philadelphia, which is said to have served as the model for Apalachicola.
CARRABELLE SNAPSHOT TOUR This self guided tour features historic landmarks, parks and local points of interest. The brochure is available at the Carrabelle Chamber and Visitor Center.
HISTORIC LIGHTHOUSES This self-guided tour introduces you to several historic lighthouses all along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Pick one up at the St. George Island Visitor Center.
These brochures and more are also available at the Eastpoint Visitor Center and available online here.
Download the Franklin County Mobile App and
Begin Planning your Spring Getaway
Just in time to begin planning your spring getaway, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) has launched a mobile-friendly app to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone. The app allows visitors to find area attractions, places to eat and even look up beach conditions. The virtual passport feature of the app allows visitors to explore sites and restaurants and unlock levels to earn prizes and be entered into getaways to the Forgotten Coast. You can find the new app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click here to download the ap and begin planning your next vacation!
Antique Boat & Car Show April 17 in Apalach
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 17. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display. Click here for details.
Springtime is for Nesting on the Forgotten Coast
Spring is here! Thanks to the weather and undeveloped nature of the Forgotten Coast, visitors and residents have a fantastic opportunity to see many different bird species. A variety of birds travel from as far as South America to nest on our trees and shores.
There are many Shorebirds here now or arriving soon. Most are on the Yellow Watch List or are listed as a Species of High Concern because of their declining populations. With the help of conservation and protection, these bird populations will stabilize and be back to healthy numbers within the next 30 years.
Carrabelle History Museum and CGJ Musuem present Florida in WWI
The Carrabelle History Museum in partnership with the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is presenting a fascinating history program entitled, “Florida in World War I”. Learn about the contributions of Florida in WWI as well as the impact of the 1918 pandemic on Florida. This program features author Joe Knetsch and will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. There is no charge for this event but reservations are required. Details here.
CGJ Remembers the Battle to Okinawa
Starting April 1 and lasting until May 15, the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will present a special exhibit on the most violent and costliest campaign of WWII, the battle to take Okinawa. This exhibit will open Thursday, April 1 at 11 am and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 5 pm. Included in the exhibit will be historic photos and Marine Corps artifacts, some of which were recently acquired. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted. Details.
TDC Seeking Artifacts for Permanent Maritime Heritage Exhibit
Over the next few months, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) will be researching and collecting artifacts that reflect the area's maritime heritage for use in a museum exhibit. If you have maritime related artifacts (such as those used in the oystering, shrimping or fishing industry) that you would like to donate to the museum, please contact museum@floridasforgottencoast.com.
The exhibit will be housed at the Buddy Ward Seafood Heritage Museum west of downtown Apalachicola on Highway 98. The building, once used as the Lombardi Seafood Processing House, was purchased by the County years ago for use as a park, boat landing facility and heritage museum.
April 1- May 15 - CGJ Okinawa Exhibit
April 3, 17 - Eastpoint Artisans Market
April 3, 17 - Country Farmers' Market
April 7, 14, 21, 29 - Apalachicola Downtown Market
April 7 - Ink & Watercolor Sketching Workshop
April 10, 24 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
April 10 - Florida in WWI
April 6, 13, 20, 27 - Bits & Pieces Mixed Media Art Class
April 17 - Historic Preservation Talk
April 17 - Antique Boat & Car Show
April 26 - Full Moon Climb, Cape St. George Lighthouse, SGI
April 27 - Full Moon Climb, Crooked River Lighthouse
April 29 - Online Sci-Cafe
