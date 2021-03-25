Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: PETET DOCK
Location Id: 400296
Location Name: PETET DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400296-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-012
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-013
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: WAKULLA HEIGHTS UNIT2 LOTS1-9
Location Id: 400386
Location Name: WAKULLA HEIGHTS - UNIT2, LOTS 1-9
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 400386-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BEACH PLANET ADDITION
Location Id: 400730
Location Name: BEACH PLANET ADDITION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400730-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-014
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAXWELL BOAT LIFTS
Location Id: 375155
Location Name: MJM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC- 2031 SAND DOLLAR TRAIL
County: Franklin
Application Number: 375155-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: FL SOLAR D2, LLC
Location Id: 400029
Location Name: FL SOLAR D2, LLC
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 400029-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: PALMETTO CREEK
Location Id: 400118
Location Name: PALMETTO CREEK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400118-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 26 MARTIS GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
Location Id: 400821
Location Name: 26 MARTIS GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 400821-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: SOPCHOPPY RIVER DH
Location Id: 399966
Location Name: SOPCHOPPY RIVER DH
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 399966-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-010
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WALL DOCK-ALLIGATOR DR.
Location Id: 399965
Location Name: WALL DOCK-ALLIGATOR DR.
County: Franklin
Application Number: 399965-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-011
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
