Thursday, March 25, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: PETET DOCK
Location Id: 400296
Location Name: PETET DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400296-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-012

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-013

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: WAKULLA HEIGHTS UNIT2 LOTS1-9
Location Id: 400386
Location Name: WAKULLA HEIGHTS - UNIT2, LOTS 1-9
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 400386-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BEACH PLANET ADDITION
Location Id: 400730
Location Name: BEACH PLANET ADDITION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400730-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-014

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAXWELL BOAT LIFTS
Location Id: 375155
Location Name: MJM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC- 2031 SAND DOLLAR TRAIL
County: Franklin
Application Number: 375155-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: FL SOLAR D2, LLC
Location Id: 400029
Location Name: FL SOLAR D2, LLC
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 400029-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: PALMETTO CREEK
Location Id: 400118
Location Name: PALMETTO CREEK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 400118-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 26 MARTIS GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
Location Id: 400821
Location Name: 26 MARTIS GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 400821-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: SOPCHOPPY RIVER DH
Location Id: 399966
Location Name: SOPCHOPPY RIVER DH
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 399966-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-010

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WALL DOCK-ALLIGATOR DR.
Location Id: 399965
Location Name: WALL DOCK-ALLIGATOR DR.
County: Franklin
Application Number: 399965-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-011

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489



