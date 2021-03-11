December was another great month for tourism in Franklin County, even with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council director John Solomon reported last week that December tourist tax collections were were nearly 68 thousand dollars, the highest amounts ever collected by the Franklin County TDC in the month of December.
The TDC collected over 15 thousand dollars more last December than the year before - a nearly 29 percent increase .
The TDC has collected just over 300 thousand dollars in the first three months of their fiscal year.
The money collected by the Tourist tax is reinvested into Franklin County for tourist related services and amenities.
Currently the TDC is funding the construction of the new restrooms at the St. George Island public beach.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to the world to bring more visitors to our area.
