Carrabelle Culture Crawl

This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun
in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. This is a wonderful opportunity to add a bit more fun as you experience the wonderful local culture, art, history, and food that Carrabelle already has to offer.
The Carrabelle History Museum will be bringing live, outdoor (socially-distanced) music
to the streets of Carrabelle, from Florida folk music to more current Country and Rock music to favorite oldies. Musicians like Susan David, Christy Crandall, Lewis Christie (with his keyboard), Cody Barber and Highway 98 featuring Tom Magnam and David Cosgrove will be performing outdoors for all to enjoy.
The Carrabelle Artist Association
will have a fun activity for children making and decorating paper airplanes. Visitors will spot fun, costumed characters
from the fan-favorite, Fishy Fashion Show
wandering the streets. Unique artwork can be seen throughout the downtown area from murals on the walls to art in the windows of local shops to the public art near the Marine Street waterfront pavilion.
New this year will be a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt
. For each of the locations, there will be a clue so guests can find the answers. Find enough answers and will receive a special souvenir! Winners also qualify for the drawing for some fabulous door prizes! Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL
.
Come learn about the culture, natural resources and local history of the area by visiting the vendors and exhibitors on Avenue B
- Reef Rangers on Lionfish, WWII history with Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, woven ropes from native plant fibers with Ken Horne, local historical fiction books with Michael Kinnett (Apalachicola Pearl
, Apalachicola Gold
and Mother of Pearl
), George Weymouth with a collection of archaeology finds and more.
While on Avenue B, be sure to visit the Carrabelle History Museum to discover the booms and busts of Carrabelle’s history like the by-gone eras when local logging and lumber merchants, steamships, party boats and shrimping vessels lined the vast and deep Carrabelle River.
Attendees are asked to follow all CDC guidelines to keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing / washing hands frequently. Masks are encouraged indoors or anytime social distancing is not possible.
Additional details will be posted to the Carrabelle History Museum’s Facebook page and website as they are confirmed. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com
. The Carrabelle Culture Crawl was founded by the Economic Development Team of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership. A big thank you to the sponsors of the Crawl: Coastal Realty, City of Carrabelle CRA, St. James Bay Golf Resort and Carrabelle CARES. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Volunteers are still needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
Door prizes are still needed!
Call us at 850-697-2141 to see how you can help!
Other Upcoming Programs
(Please note all events are subject to change due to COVID guidelines.
Verify latest information by checking our Facebook page or calling the Carrabelle History Museum.)Saturday, March 20 at 4 pm - 4 pm:
Historic Maps of FloridaSaturday, April 10 at 10 am - 12 pm
: WWI in FloridaSaturday, May 1
: Museum Day
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer history and cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online
. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online
.
