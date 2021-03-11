Thursday, March 11, 2021

Spring Is Here! - The E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach, Florida

SPRING IS HERE!


It won’t be long before many of our friends will be returning to enjoy our little town and beautiful beaches. We are ready to greet you and welcome you back. Our city is working on the beach every day to ensure that it’s clean and in great shape for our residents and visitors. Spring is one of the best times to come enjoy the beaches and waters as the weather is ideal. We’re looking forward to our friends returning as well as some new friends coming to enjoy Mexico Beach for the first time. We promise it won’t be your last!

Giveaway
 

AND THE WINNER IS...

Last month, we had a gift certificate from Forgotten Coast Property Management and Rentals up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Jan Kimbro from Sylvester, Georgia. Congrats, Jan!

MARCH GIVEAWAY

This month, we are giving away a gift certificate to the Shell Shack. With everything from fresh seafood to one-of-a-kind souvenirs, this place needs to be on your list to visit. The Shell Shack has been a must-stop for many visitors when coming into and before leaving Mexico Beach. To place your name in the hat, send an email to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.

MEET MEXICO BEACH


Hip, hip, hooray, the Shell Shack is back! George and Theresa Hunter reopened the doors to the Shell Shack about a month ago, and we are glad this Mexico Beach legend is continuing. They are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m., Saturdays until 6 p.m. The inside has been redone and it’s beautiful. It’s light and airy with a great collection of souvenirs, T-shirts, and beach supplies. Of course, the seafood market is back, offering fresh seafood daily, and they are happy to steam your order or pack it for travel. George and Theresa are delighted to see old friends again, and they want to remind all their customers that they still make their famous smoked fish dip every Thursday. Next time you’re down, be sure to stop in and say hello and welcome back!

For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
2020 Wedding 1
 

CRAIG AND TERRY

2020 Wedding 1

This month, we welcomed Craig and Terry to the Panhandle to celebrate their wedding. The couple are both veterans, and we thank them for their service. It was a sweet ceremony, and we wish them all the best. Congratulations, Craig and Terry.

2021 Event 1
 

MEXICO BEACH MOBILE LIBRARY

March 18
Come check out a book, or two, or three from the Mobile Library! The Mobile Library will be set up at City Hall, located at 201 Paradise Path, near the covered pavilion from 12:30 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. The Mobile Library is open to the public and will be stocked with books for all ages (print and audiobooks) and DVD movies. Library patrons will be able to register for a library card and borrow and return items. So, if you don’t have a library card, don’t let that stop you. Patrons who place requests for items at other libraries can pick up those items from the Mobile Library, so patrons are not limited to the titles on the vehicle. With a nice selection of books, there will be something for everyone to read. Reading is a wonderful activity you can enjoy while at the beach, so be sure to stop and experience the benefits of the library being brought to you.
2021 Event 2
 

FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR: AMERICA’S GREAT PAINT-OUT

March 19-28, 2021
Now in its sixteenth year, the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air: America’s Great Paint-Out is excited to announce it will kick off in March. Nationally acclaimed artists will gather in the region to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. From the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the States, as well as international locations, capture the area’s natural beauty, character, and local culture through the plein air tradition. This event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art.
2021 Event 2
 

MEXICO BEACH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

April 1-July 31
Get ready to print those pictures and try your hand at our annual photography contest. The 21st Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest opens for submissions on April 1 and runs through July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. Categories are Around Mexico Beach, Sunrises & Sunsets, The Beach, Fishing & Boating, People, and Flora & Animal Life. We hope you will capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and enter our photography contest.
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:


Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.

LOBSTER FRITTERS
This delicious dish is a great party appetizer! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).


INGREDIENTS

1 quart oil for frying
1 cup pancake mix
1/2 cup finely chopped onions
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup crushed crackers
1 lobster tail, shelled, cleaned, and chopped
1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 eggs
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 tablespoon garlic butter, melted


PREPARATION

Heat oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 365 degrees. Combine pancake mix, onions, celery, coconut, crackers, lobster meat, Old Bay, baking powder, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Combine eggs, evaporated milk, and butter in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into dry mixture to form a batter. Drop batter by rounded tablespoons into hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove and drain fritters on a rack. Serve with your favorite sauce for dipping and enjoy!

YEARBOOK NOTATIONS


Remember signing yearbooks at the end of the year in high school? Here are some interesting notations:

—I’m way cuter in person.

—You will regret not dating me in high school.

—This quote is too important to screw up, so I’m playing it safe.

—Goodbye, old boyfriends. Hello, new boyfriends!

—Can I please stay another year?-said no one.

—I know what you’re all thinking, "How did I pass this guy up?"

—Any pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard enough.

—If I still look this good in ten years, I’ll be happy.

—I finally learned how to right good.

—I didn’t know these captions were due today.

—Thanks, Mom and Dad! I couldn’t have done it without you!

"DOG DAYS OF SUMMER"


This term generally refers to July and August when the weather is the hottest. This saying goes back to Roman times. Astronomers knew that during this time, the Dog Star, Sirius, rose and set about the same time as the sun. They referred to these days as the hottest time of the year due to the combined heat generated, thus the "dog days" of summer.

#LoveMexicoBeach

