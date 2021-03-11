Spring Is Here! - The E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach, Florida

Hip, hip, hooray, the Shell Shack is back! George and Theresa Hunter reopened the doors to the Shell Shack about a month ago, and we are glad this Mexico Beach legend is continuing. They are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m., Saturdays until 6 p.m. The inside has been redone and it’s beautiful. It’s light and airy with a great collection of souvenirs, T-shirts, and beach supplies. Of course, the seafood market is back, offering fresh seafood daily, and they are happy to steam your order or pack it for travel. George and Theresa are delighted to see old friends again, and they want to remind all their customers that they still make their famous smoked fish dip every Thursday. Next time you’re down, be sure to stop in and say hello and welcome back!
