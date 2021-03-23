Franklin County commissioners are asking Duke Energy to install streetlights along Highway 98 between Shadow Lane and 25th street in Apalachicola.
There are currently no lights between Shadow Lane and the old Burger King building and commissioner Noah Lockley said it is important to get some lights for the residents in that area.
There are poles already placed in that area, just no lights installed on them.
Lockley said it is very dark for people going to the IGA at night, and that needs to be fixed as soon as possible.
