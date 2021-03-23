The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County is collecting fans to help keep senior citizens cool this summer.
They are calling the event the “2021 fanraiser.”
The Council is collecting box fans to distribute to local senior citizens through the summer.
If you would like to donate a fan, you can bring it to the Holy Family Senior Center at 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Boulevard in Apalachicola Monday through Friday from 10 till 2.
If you don't have fans to donate you can make a tax deductible monetary donation which will go toward the purchase of new fans.
You can make your donations on-line through paypal at PayPal.me/ecccfranklin or click on the Donate button on their web site: www.ecccfranklin.org.
If you have questions call 370-0116.
No comments:
Post a Comment