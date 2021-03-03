Franklin County Commissioners have approved a new rule to limiting how long boat owners can keep their boats tied up at docks at public boat ramps to 30 minutes.
The rule covers docks in the unincorporated areas of the county; docks within the Carrabelle and Apalachicola city limits are governed by city rules.
The decision to change the rule was raised a few months ago after Commissioner Smokey Parrish pointed out that a very large boat had been tied up at the docks at the Abercrombie boat ramp for over a month which kept other boaters from using the facility.
That boat has since been moved.
The docks are there so that people have a place to tie up their boats long enough to park their trucks and trailers before heading out on the water.
The proposed rule initially allowed only 15 minutes at the dock, but commissioners felt that was too little time.
No comments:
Post a Comment