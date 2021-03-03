Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

- Check out the sponsorship levels that fit into everyone’s advertising budget.
- Non-profits, Arts and Crafts, Apiarists - any VENDOR $50
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
