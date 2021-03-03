Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Imagine a place where palm trees sway in the soft sea breezes and your front yard is sugar white sand...imagine this is your home.
Let Gulf 2 Bay Development and Construction turn your imagination into a reality.
From Floor Plans to DEP Planning & Permitting, Site Improvements, Medium to Light Commercial Construction, Remodeling, and Walkway Construction, the William “Gary” Lister - Patricia K. Hardman - Robyn A. Rennick TEAM brings unique talents and different perspectives for creating homes and projects that are distinctive in their design, quality and detail.
Visit 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝟮 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 at 1934 SR 30A, in Port St. Joe, online at https://ecs.page.link/WzKdj, or contact them at (850) 229-7799. #gulf2bayconstruction #builders #portstjoefl
The Eye Center of North Florida’s primary office is located at 2500 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Panama City and features a cutting edge surgery  center that provides patients with the most modern equipment and procedures available anywhere in the country.
An exquisite on-site optical service and laboratory offers high-end and affordable glasses  that are satisfaction-guaranteed. With more licensed opticians than any other facility in the region, The Eye Center allows patients personal counseling and rapid quality-controlled production of their optical selections. A separate division of full-time specialists dispenses contact lenses, where patients can get replacement lenses via mail or our convenient drive through window.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝘆𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮 has four locations to serve their patients, one of which is located in Port St. Joe at 528 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd #B. Visit them online at https://ecs.page.link/WXGBG, or contact them at (850) 227-7266. #theeyecenterofnorthflorida #portstjoefl #gulfcountyfl
Kindred at Home help people remain at home, surrounded by friends and family, while receiving the highest-quality, most compassionate home-based care possible .
Home health is skilled nursing, rehabilitative therapy and social work provided in your home. Care is focused on helping you manage a chronic condition or recover from an acute illness, surgery, accident or a change in medical condition.

They deliver services according to your plan of treatment to maximize independent functioning and reduce rehospitalizations.
Visit 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 at 1013 Beck Avenue, in Panama City, FL, online at http://bit.ly/2ZTOonw, or contact them at (850) 769-3398. #kindredathome #homehealthcare #panamacityfl
Appearing at 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 on Saturday, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭!
In order of performance:

Kelly Hundley and the Healers

𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵
  • Check out the sponsorship levels that fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  • Non-profits, Arts and Crafts, Apiarists - any VENDOR $50

 
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner

Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

﻿What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Florida
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

