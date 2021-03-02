Wakulla County residents can get financial assistance to upgrade their septic systems or to connect to sewer services.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded Wakulla County with almost 580 thousand dollars in grant funds for a Septic Upgrade Program and $385,000 for a Sewer Connection Program.
The Septic Upgrade Incentive Program will provide 7000 dollars for certified septic system installers and licensed plumbers to install enhanced nitrogen reducing features to existing targeted areas within the County.
The Sewer Connection Incentive Program will encourage up to 50 homeowners to voluntarily connect to central sewer where currently available and will provide homeowners up to $7,000.00 for the connection of an existing home to central sewer located in the targeted areas within the County.
Applications will be available on March 8th and will be considered on a first come, first served basis.
You van get more information at www.mywakulla.com.
