Franklin County Commissioners last week agreed to seek qualifications from companies interested in providing services for the county's Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
The Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program is a state funded program that helps Franklin County Residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help lower income residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
Last year two companies sent in qualifications.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
