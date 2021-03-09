The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has added the Eastern Black Rail to the state's endangered and threatened species list.
The Eastern Black Rail is one of the most elusive wetland birds in Florida – its about the size of a sparrow and lives in higher elevation wetland zones with some shrubby vegetation as well as marshes and Inland coastal prairies.
The birds once ranged across a large portion of the country, including inland states ranging from Illinois and Colorado and up into Canada.
But because of habitat loss the birds numbers have dropped substantially.
Now the species is found mainly on the coast with most sightings happening in Florida and Texas.
Franklin County is one of the areas considered a year round habitat for the species.
The decision to place the bird on Florida's endangered species list was made after the federal government also listed the species as endangered.
No comments:
Post a Comment