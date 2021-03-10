The FSU Marine Lab at Turkey Point is taking part in a 24 hour fundraising event today called the Great Give campaign.
The School hopes to raise money for the FSU Coastal Marine Lab Diving Scholarship.
The scholarship will provide funding for deserving FSU students to become Scientific Divers and will include diving equipment and financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training, and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic Diving Program.
Preference will be given to students from historically underrepresented groups with identified research purposes.
In 2020, a poll conducted among members of the American Academy of Underwater Sciences showed just 1% of Scientific Divers are Black.
If you would like to help with the cause, you can make a financial donation during the Great Give campaign which started at midnight and ends at 11:59 pm today.
They hope to raise 5000 dollars.
